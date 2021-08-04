Super Dancer Chapter 4: Popular actresses Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee to grace the show

The upcoming episode of the kids' dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be full of excitement and fun as it will be graced by the famous Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee. In the episode, the dancers will be seen performing on the superhit songs of these two actresses. The duo will be seen enjoying the show as well as they will also be sharing amusing stories from their early acting days. The two actresses will also be honored with a blockbuster tribute for their charismatic acting over the years.

The actresses Sonali and Moushumi will be seen having a great time on the sets of the dance reality show as the kids will be entertaining them with performances in various dance styles. The performances will make the actresses relive their beautiful memories.

Apart from the performances, it will be shown that Sonali Bendre will gift Florina for her exceptional performance. They will also be amazed by the special dance performance of ASP (Amit, Sanchit, and Pruthviraj).

The upcoming episode of the show will comprise some spectacular performances by the contestants of the show. The episode is completely unmissable for the fans of the show and actress Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee.

The show is judged by the choreographer Geeta Kapur and director Anurag Basu. The actress is one of the super judges of the show but has been absent from the show for the last few episodes due to some personal reasons.



