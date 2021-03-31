Super Dancer Chapter 4: Pratiti Das’s performance on chakrasan leaves Shilpa Shetty Kundra impressed

Pratiti Das has stunned Shilpa Shetty with her stellar performance. The actress gave her standing ovation and also put a kala teeka on her forehead.

Super Dancer, which is being aired on Sony TV, is gaining popularity. The show is getting more attention with stellar performances from thousands of young participants. The show’s latest season is being judged with , Geeta Kapur, and Anurag Basu. The show is being hosted by Paritosh Tripathi and . The successful franchise has gained immense popularity with the audience and is among the most loved kids' shows on the small screen circuit. This season that celebrates Nachpan Ky Tyohaar, has some phenomenal talent being showcased in the auditions rounds itself.

One such contestant who impressed the judges with her precision and sincerity is Pratiti Das from West Bengal. The 10-year-old Pratiti, who hails from Howrah, is seen performing the Indian Classical dance form - Bharatnatyam got a standing ovation from the judges. Shilpa Shetty Kundra who was amazed by her unique chakrasan says, “Chakrasan mein dhi dhi tai karte hue pehli baar dekha hai kisi ko" and climbed the seedhee for her. Geeta Kapur also felt her performance was Atti Uttam!

An excited & thoroughly motivated Pratiti said, "I really want to give my best throughout the show and win the Super Dancer – Chapter 4 trophy as a gift for my mom and all the hard work that she has put in" The 10-year-old owes all her learning to her mother, who is also her teacher and guru.

