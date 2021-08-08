Super Dancer Chapter 4 PROMO: Arshiya gets standing ovation from Sonali Bendre & judges

Dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 always grabs headlines. Recently, the makers released a promo video of actresses Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee gracing the show. They will be seen as special guests. However, the celebrities were amazed to see the performances of the contestants. The actresses even gave a standing ovation to Arshiya for her performance on the song ‘Jo Haal Dil Ka’.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the makers wrote, “SuperArshiya aur #SuperGuruAnuradha ke beautiful performance ne kiya @iamsonalibendre aur #Moushmiji ko impress! Dekhiye #ArshDha ko perform karte huye in #MoushmiChatterjeeSpecial on #SuperDancerChapter4, aaj raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.” Arshiya performed with her guru Anuradha. Sonali and other judges were shocked when they performed Kathak on the song. Spellbound with the act, all the judges gave a standing ovation and even praised them. Anurag Basu, one of the judges, said, "You are ready to perform in front of the camera".

The song is from the film Sarfarosh which starred and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles. The film was a super hit at the box office.

Click here to view the promo:

Contestant Pari Tamang and her Super Guru Pankaj Thapa were seen delivering a stunning performance on the song ‘Sochna Kya Jo Bhi Hoga’ from the iconic film ‘Ghayal’ in the promo video. One of the judges, continues to remain missing from the show after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested. The actress was not a part of the last two episodes. Moreover, the last two episodes saw Karisma Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia as special judges.

