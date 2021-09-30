Super Dancer Chapter 4 Promo: Baba Ramdev performs complex yoga asanas with contestant Neerja

The upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be graced by Yog guru Baba Ramdev. He will be gracing the sets along with the Bollywood star . They will be seen enjoying the spectacular dance performance of the little contestants. Baba Ramdev will be specially impressed by the flexibility of Neerja and will be seen doing asanas with her.

In the recent promo shared by the channel, it is seen that Baba Ramdev is impressed by the dance performance of Neerja along with her mentor. Ramdev appreciated the yoga asanas performed by them and said Neeraj’s performance was amazing. He was also seen doing some asanas on the stage and Neerja followed his steps effortlessly. Super Judges and Geeta Kapur also give standing ovation to the performance.

The caption read, “#SuperNeerja aur #SuperGuruBhawna ne apne flexible moves se kar diya sabhi ka mind blow! #NeerBha ke aise behetareen performances ko dekhne ke liye dekhte rahiye #SuperDancerChapter4 ka #SemiFinalEpisode, saturday raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.”

See video here: