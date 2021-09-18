Super Dancer Chapter 4 PROMO: Classic duo Govinda and Chunky Panday are amazed by Pari & Pankaj’s performance

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be high on entertainment as it will be graced by the iconic comic duo of Bollywood, Govinda and Chunky Panday. The show will be judged by , Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. In the latest promo of the show, the special guests are mesmerised by the performance of Pari and her super guru Pankaj.

The new promo of Super Dancer Chapter 4 shows the dance performance of the talented little Pari on the superhit song of Govinda ‘Kya Lagti Hai’ from the movie Dulhe Raja. Govinda is seen highly impressed with her dance as he was seen enacting his popular dialogue from the movie Partner. He says ‘Itni Khushi muje aaj tak kabhi ni hui’, and Pari is also seen repeating the dialogue, which leaves everyone in splits. Chunky Panday also said that, “You are so good right now, in future you will be superwoman.”

The caption read, “#SuperPari aur #SuperGuruPankaj ke smooth moves ko dekh kar judges ka dil toh bagh bagh ho gaya! Dekhiye #ParKaj ke iss thrilling performance ko #SuperDancerChapter4 ke #GovindaChunkySpecial episode mein, iss weekend”.

See promo here: Click