Super Dancer Chapter 4 PROMO: Contestant Esha’s performance on ‘Jiya jale jaan’ wins Farah Khan’s heart

Dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been managing to keep itself in the headlines. The show is one of the most-watched content on television. Children's dance performances are winning the hearts of not only judges but audiences and celebrities too. Every weekend the makers invite veteran actors to the show and this time the show is celebrating Teacher’s day. Farah Khan has graced the show and is seen enjoying every bit of performance. Contestant Esha’s dance has won her a compliment from the choreographer.

The promo video starts with Esha and her super guru Sonali performing on the ‘Jiya jale jaan’. The spectacular performance left everyone in shock. They were clad in a silver dress and performed Bharatanatyam on the song. called it ‘Kadak’ while Geeta Kapur gave a standing ovation. Farah said that it is better than what did in the song. The song is from the film Dil Se. The film features , Manisha Koirala in the lead role.

The film was a hit at the box office and the song chahiya chahiya is still a huge hit among the masses. Coming back to the reality show, the video is captioned as ‘Chaane wala hai #SuperEsha aur #SuperGuruSonali ka jaadu jab dikhayenge woh apne sensational moves.’

Click here to view the promo:

Recently, Raveen Tandon also graced the show. Both Shilpa and Raveena grooved to the ‘90s dance number. Shilpa Shetty has resumed shooting a few weeks before. Her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was taken into custody in July because of his alleged involvement in an adult film racket case.

