Super Dancer Chapter 4 Promo: Contestants leave the judges stumped with acts on the Black & White Era; VIDEO

Super Dancer Chapter 4’s Black and White Era-themed dance performances of the kids will leave the judges and chief guest amazed.

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 is full of entertainment and amazement. The theme for the week is the Black and White Era of the Indian cinema, and the way the contestants have included it in their dance performances is spectacular. The upcoming episode of the show is one of those episodes which will keep you hooked to your seats. The special guest of the show is senior actor Annu Kapoor, who is seen enjoying the energetic performances of the kids with their super gurus.

The audiences will be elated to learn that there is also a performance by on the classic theme. The actress has also donned a polka dot saree and headband depicting that era. In the episode, the viewers will be entertained by numerous dance forms ranging from traditional, Bollywood, hip hop and others. Shilpa Shetty is seen calling for the ladder for numerous performances. Geeta Kapur highly appreciates the dance performance of Sanchit as she says that she has never seen any kid dance like him.

In the weekend episode, the top-notch performances of the contestants will make you enjoy the show thoroughly. The show is judged by Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu, and Shilpa Shetty. It is hosted by and Paritosh Tripathi.

