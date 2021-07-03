  1. Home
  2. tv

Super Dancer Chapter 4 Promo: Contestants leave the judges stumped with acts on the Black & White Era; VIDEO

Super Dancer Chapter 4’s Black and White Era-themed dance performances of the kids will leave the judges and chief guest amazed.
36438 reads Mumbai Updated: July 4, 2021 10:49 am
Amazing performance on Super Dancer 4 Super Dancer Chapter 4 Promo: Contestants leave the judges stumped with acts on the Black & White Era; VIDEO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 is full of entertainment and amazement. The theme for the week is the Black and White Era of the Indian cinema, and the way the contestants have included it in their dance performances is spectacular. The upcoming episode of the show is one of those episodes which will keep you hooked to your seats. The special guest of the show is senior actor Annu Kapoor, who is seen enjoying the energetic performances of the kids with their super gurus. 

The audiences will be elated to learn that there is also a performance by Shilpa Shetty on the classic theme. The actress has also donned a polka dot saree and headband depicting that era. In the episode, the viewers will be entertained by numerous dance forms ranging from traditional, Bollywood, hip hop and others. Shilpa Shetty is seen calling for the ladder for numerous performances. Geeta Kapur highly appreciates the dance performance of Sanchit as she says that she has never seen any kid dance like him. 

See video here: CLICK

In the weekend episode, the top-notch performances of the contestants will make you enjoy the show thoroughly. The show is judged by Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu, and Shilpa Shetty. It is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi.

Also read- Super Dancer Chapter 4: Esha & Sonali’s dance reminds Annu Kapoor of modern dancing star 'Isadora Duncan'

Credits :Sony TV Instagram

You may like these
Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty will groove to Kumar Sanu’s track for the dance reality show’s special episode
PICS: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty surprised with the birthday celebration; Cuts a cake with the team
Malaika Arora to replace Shilpa Shetty as judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4; DEETS inside
Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty, Geeta, Anurag Basu get traditional Arunachal Pradesh dresses as a gift
Shilpa Shetty Kundra spooks up everyone on sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 with THIS look
Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor reveals how Ranbir once called fire brigade in New York
close