Super Dancer Chapter 4 PROMO: Judges mesmerised by Pratiti & Swetha’s performance on ‘Lat Uljhi Suljha’

The reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 is managing to keep itself in the news. Actress Kundra is missing from the show after her businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested. The actress is not coming for the shoot and every weekend celebrities guest are invited to the show. This week most loved couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh filled in her place and were seen as the guest judges. As the competition is getting tougher, the contestants are giving their best performance and winning praises from the judges.

The makers have dropped the promo video on social media. In the video, contestant Pratiti and her guru Swetha are seen performing an act in which they depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s marriage. They give a jaw-dropping performance on the song ‘Lat Ulajhi Sulajha Ja Re Balam’ which left the judges speechless. Judge Geeta Kapur praised them for showing such a beautiful act. Even Riteish and Genelia were awestruck by the performance. Anurag Basu was also seen enjoying the act.

The video is captioned as ‘SuperPratiti and #SuperGuruSwetha apni classic performance ke saath dikhane aa rahe hain Shiv-Parvati ki adbhut premkahani. Dekhiye #PraTha ki spectacular performance in #ShaadiSpecial theme episode on #SuperDancerChapter4, aaj raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Click here to view the video:

Last week, Karisma Kapoor was seen in the place of Shilpa Shetty. Contestants performed on her popular songs and she was grooved with them. The actress also shared some secrets of Kareena Kapoor Khan and made everyone laugh.

Also Read: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh impressed with Anshika & Aryan's dance on ‘wedding theme’