Super Dancer Chapter 4 PROMO: Shilpa Shetty returns to show; Praises the contestant Prithviraj

After many days of absence from the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, actress has finally returned. Right from fans to judges, all were happy to see her. The actor was not seen in the show after her husband-businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case. She was not even making public appearance. The makers have today released a new promo video featuring her. She is seen praising the contestants and encouraging them.

Sharing the video, the channel wrote, “Aa rahe hain #SuperPruthviraj and #SuperGuruShubranil lekar #AmarChitraKathaSpecial performance dikhaane unke Bahubali andaaz mein.” In the video, contestant Prithviraj is seen enacting one of the acts from Amar Chitra Katha. Shilpa, clad in a multi-printed saree, is seen praising him and said that his act has left her speechless. Yesterday, the actress was seen coming out of her vanity van as she resumes shooting. She even waved at the shutterbugs. Till now, other celebrities filled in for her as guest judges.

Many fans also commented on the video and said that they are happy to see her back. One of the fans wrote, “Finally Shilpa Maam.” Another wrote, “Please keep the judges panel like this. Nothing needs to be changed or add extras. That's best for us”.

Click here to view the promo video:

Recently, Anurag Basu had mentioned that he misses Shilpa’s presence on the sets of Super Dancer 4. He said that the set is a small family and there is a special bonding. To note, actress’ husband has been granted interim relief and his anticipatory bail application will be heard on August 25.

