Super Dancer Chapter 4: Raveena Tandon & Farah Khan to grace the show for Teacher’s Day special episode

The dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been managing to entertain the audience with children’s dance performances. It is one of the most-watched shows on television. This week the makers will be celebrating Teacher’s Day and to make it more special Bollywood actress and choreographer-director Farah Khan will be gracing the show. The coming weekend, the show will be giving tribute to the teachers.

From Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty setting the stage on fire with their dance on their iconic chartbusters to Farah Khan getting emotional and feeling content with her journey in the industry, the weekend episodes of Super Dancer Chapter 4 promise to be a visual delight. Clad in a red saree, Shilpa looks stunning. She will be seen grooving on popular numbers. Raveena Tandon will be seen wearing a black and golden saree. The actress opted for heavy makeup and minimal jewellery.

See pictures here:

Farah Khan will be seen wearing blue tie-dye co-ord set. She will be welcomed by Geeta Kapur. She has worked with her and given many hits. Farah will also set the stage on fire from her some steps. So get ready and tune in to Super Dancer - Chapter 4, this weekend at 8.00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

