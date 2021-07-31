Super Dancer Chapter 4: Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia reveal fun secrets as they take up the compatibility quiz

The upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be a special one as it will be graced by the charming couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. The couple will have a gala time on the sets of the reality show as they will be witnessing performances by the super talented kids with their dance gurus. The theme for the upcoming episode is wedding. The contestants will be showing the concept of marriage and its various aspects through their unique dance styles.

In the episode for the weekend, the performance of contestant Aneesh Tattikota and his super guru Akash Shetty will win the hearts of the judges Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu, and the special judges. The duo will be performing on the song ‘Maahi Ve’.

Genelia Deshmukh said, “Oh my God! Your performance reminded me of my wedding! We may have modernized our weddings and turned them into another party, but I adore traditional weddings and consider myself fortunate to have attended one. Every ceremony was a blast for me, and I was very emotional during my Bidaai as well, but we all had a great time.” She also shared about her marriage rituals that Riteish had to touch her feet eight times as a part of their wedding ceremony.

Riteish Deshmukh also said, “Wow! I consider it a privilege to sit here and witness such a magnificent performance. Aap logon ne ek mahaul bana diya yahaan pe, yeh sirf gaana ya choreography nahi hai. It gave me the impression of being welcomed to a wedding ceremony of someone close to me.”

The star couple will also be seen playing an exciting compatibility game called, "Who is more likely to". Host asks questions to them about their marriage and the pair will have to point a placard at each other. After taking the quiz, it is revealed that Genelia is seen as very romantic and little angry. Riteish is the one who forgets the most and snores, for which he says, “Maine aaj tak apne aap ko snore karte hue khud nai suna but, if Genelia says so, I will accept it.”