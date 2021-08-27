Super Dancer Chapter 4: Sanchit makes judges emotional with performance on grandparents’ special episode

The upcoming episode of the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be based on a theme of the love of grandparents for their grandchildren. In the upcoming episode of the show, there will be a special performance of contestant Sanchit on the sweet bond with his grandmother. Seeing the performance, the super judge Shilpa Shetty and choreographer Geeta Kapur were seen getting emotional in the show.

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be a very emotional one. The contestants will be giving magnificent performances on the sets of the show. The performance by the contestant Sanchit and his superguru Vartika was highly appreciated for showing the love between grandparents and grandson.

The caption of the promo read- “Apni iss soulful performance ke saath aa rahe hain #SuperSanchit aur #SuperGuruVartika jeetne aap sabka dil. Dekhiye #SanVar ki spectacular performance in #GrandParentsSpecial episode on #SuperDancerChapter4, iss weekend Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.”

See video here-