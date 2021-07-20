Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty fails to show up for shoot; THIS actress takes her place

As per reports, Shilpa Shetty may not be seen in the upcoming episode of the dancer reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4.

The dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has become one of the most popular television shows. The show is judged by director Anurag Basu, choreographer Geeta Kapur, and actress Kundra. But to the surprise of the fans and audience, the actress did not come for the shoot on Tuesday. The actress has been seen as the judge of the dance reality show for the past many seasons.

As per the reports, the actress will not be seen in the upcoming episode. The audience will surely miss her expert comments and her ovation for the epic performances of the day.

“We were supposed to shoot for the upcoming episode today at Filmcity and Karisma Kapoor is coming as a guest judge for the special episode. However, Shilpa has not come to the set for shooting today at the last moment. And we are continuing to shoot with the rest three," said a source.

On being asked about the reason for her coming for the episode, the source said, “I don't know the reason behind but we have been informed because of some personal emergency. She will not be able to shoot for today's episode.”

The actress had earlier also taken a short break from the show, and actress had filled in for her.

Shilpa Shetty will be making her Bollywood comeback with a completely insane comedy movie Hungama 2.

Also read- Super Dancer Chapter 4: Badshah & Shilpa Shetty Kundra steal the show with their performance on ‘Genda Phool’

Share your comment ×