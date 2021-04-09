  1. Home
Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty, Geeta, Anurag Basu get traditional Arunachal Pradesh dresses as a gift

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, who are seen judging in Super Dancer Chapter 4, were overwhelmed as a contestant gave them a special gift on the show.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu have been making the headlines ever since they have returned with a new chapter of their popular kid based dance reality show Super Dancer. The show has been one of the most loved shows on Indian television and often comes up with an emotional connection with an audience. Amid this, one of its contestants named Kosum recently got candid about his experience of facing humiliation because of his name and appearance and how things took a different turn post his audition in Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Later, Kosum’s mother also came up with a special gift for the three judges and presented them with Arunachal Pradesh’s authentic attire which included a wrap around skirt, traditional headgear and accessories. Judges Shilpal, Geeta and Anurag were overwhelmed with the special gift and were seen donning the attire and looked stunning in the ethnic outfit. Geeta, who in awe of the attire, expressed her gratitude towards Kosum’s mother and said, “I always love trying different attires, and the traditional costumes of Arunachal Pradesh are unique and fascinating. It shows their aesthetic style and enthusiasm for embellishment. Kosum's mom made my wish come true.”

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty Kundra says, “The state of Arunachal Pradesh is brimmed with diverse socio-cultures and an exquisite collection of handlooms. The art and the precision of the handicrafts speak volumes of the superiority of these costumes. I am so thankful to Kosum and his mother for being so thoughtful and gifting us with these gorgeous attires. I can’t seem to get enough of my look!”

