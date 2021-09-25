Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty & Geeta Kapur set the dance floor on fire with 'Manike Mage Hithe'

The song 'Manike Mage Hithe' has become viral on social media in the past few months as people are seen recreating their version of the song. The beautiful and catchy song and been converted into numerous languages and has been shared by people on social media. Celebrities have also joined the trend and have been creating videos on this song. and Geeta Kapur are seen dancing on the song in a BTS video of Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Super Judge of the kids' dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 are seen grooving on the viral song 'Manike Mage Hithe'. The actress is looking gorgeous in her ethnic attire as she sported pink lehenga. She had paired the look with traditional jewellery. Geeta Kapur has worn a blue studded suit. Both of them are fabulous dancers and it is a treat for the eyes to see them groove together.

Shilpa Shetty wrote in the caption, “This is what we call “Stupendofantabulouslyfantasmagoricallymagical”! @geeta_kapurofficial”.

See video here: Click