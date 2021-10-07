Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty gives a spectacular dance performance in the finale

The kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has finally reached its finale week. The top finalists will be giving their best and most spectacular performance for winning the trophy of super dancer. Along with the contestants, the judges will also be seen giving special performance on the grand finale. In the latest promo of the upcoming episode of the show, super judge Shilpa Shetty is seen in completely different looks as she delivers a stunning performance.

The new promo of the finale has made everyone excited for the weekend episode. Shilpa Shetty has donned an ice queen look and her moves are very fluid, which left everyone amazed. She will be seen dancing to the tunes of popular song ‘Nadiyo Paar’ from the movie Roohi. The finale of the show will be aired on 9th October.

The caption read as, “@theshilpashetty karengi #SuperFinale me aisi astonishing performance ki sab dekhte reh jayenge. Toh dekhiye #SuperDancerChapter4 ka #SuperFinale - Nachpan ka MahaMahotsav, Saturday, 9 October, raat 8 baje, sirf sony par.”

See video here:

The show Super Dancer Chapter 4 is judged by the Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu. They will be seen enjoying the performance of the contestants on the finale. There will also be special performance of all the contestants of the show for the finale. The previous episode of the show was graced by the presence of the yog guru Baba Ramdev and Tabu. Shilpa Shetty was seen shaking a leg with Tabu on the hit song ‘Ruk Ruk Ruk’.



