Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty grooves with Farah Khan, Geeta & Rithvik Dhanjani; VIDEO inside

Ever since is back on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 the madness on the show has increased. We see some amazing pictures and videos coming from the sets. Farah Khan posted a BTS video from the sets that feature Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, and Paritosh Tripathi. We bet this video will leave you in splits.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah Khan posted a video of her grooving with Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Rithvik Dhanjani. All four of them can be seen dancing on KiDi’s Touch it. Shilpa looks stunning in a red gown. She left her hair open and wore a dangling shining earring. Farah Khan wore a blur kurta and pants and paired it with a long shrug. Geeta Kapur wore a white gorgeous Anarkali set and Rithvik wore a brown suit. All of them could be clearly seen having a great time dancing when Paritosh makes an entry into the frame. But none of the 4 seemed to like it and Farah finally pushed him out of the frame. Sharing this fun reel, Farah Khan captioned the video as, “#friendsreunion”.

Take a look:

Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been in the news lately as one of the judges Shilpa Shetty went missing from the show. This happened after her husband was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch. Shilpa’s place was filled up with several celebrities every weekend. Well, Shilpa did finally make a comeback and fans were elated. From getting emotional to giving standing ovations to the contestants she did it all.

The diva seemed to have the same spirit and had the same aura after her return. What do you think of this cute Instagram reel posted by Farah Khan?

