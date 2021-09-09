Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty grooves with Sanjay Dutt on song ‘Aalia Re Ladki Mast Mast’

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen gracing the show Super Dance Chapter 4. The show is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi's special. The show has been in news for many reasons. It is judged by , Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. Every time celebrities come to the show and encourage the contestants. The channel has released a new promo video on its social media and it is trending. The actor and Shilpa are seen dancing to popular number Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast from Jung.

The promo video opens with Sanjay Dutt entering with Lord Ganesha deity. He is welcomed by everyone. And then Sanchit performed on the song which left him awestruck. Geeta praised Sanchit and called him ‘khara sona (pure gold)’. She also said that the song was powerful, as were the two people whom it was originally picturised are here. Then Shilpa and Sanjay danced to the song and were later joined by co-judges Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu as well as the other contestants.

The video is captioned as “@duttsanjay ke iconic gaane par dikhaane aa rahe hain #SuperSanchit aur #SuperGuruVartika apne dhamaakedaar moves.” The show will be announcing top 10 contestants also this week.

Click here to view the video:

One of the users wrote, “If Sanchit gets eliminated..then it will be very unfair because he’s showing his true colours now.” Another wrote, ““Sanchit can do everyone's style but no one can do sanchit's style.” Shilpa has resumed to work after weeks gap. She had taken off after her husband got arrested.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Honey Singh to grace the show Super Dancer Chapter 4?