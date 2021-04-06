Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty Kundra brings healthy treats for judges & co hosts on the sets; See PIC

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is a fitness freak, brought some sweet surprise for her colleagues on the occasion of Holi on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4.

The reality dance show Super Dancer-Chapter 4 will be celebrating Holi this week on the sets. The show brings exceptional talent from across the nation, who will compete to win the coveted title of Super Dancer. The show is judged by Kundra, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu along with the energetic hosts Paritosh Tripathi and , who are all set to witness the talented kids' passion towards dance. To spread festive fervour, Shilpa Shetty Kundra brought some special treats for everyone.

The actress is known for her fitness and curating healthy meals gave a treat to other judges and hosts as she believes that following a healthy diet leads us to have an ideal lifestyle. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and indulges in Sunday binge, and believes in relishing delicacies albeit with a healthy twist. So, Shilpa often likes to treat her co-judges and hosts with delicious treats. And the Super Dancer team enjoyed indulging in these delicacies.

Last week, Shilpa was left mesmerised by the performance of a contestant Pratiti Das. The 10-year-old Pratiti had performed the Indian Classical dance form - Bharatnatyam got a standing ovation from the judges. Shilpa Shetty Kundra had said, “Chakrasan mein dhi dhi tai karte hue pehli baar dekha hai kisi ko".

