Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty to miss it again; Sonali Bendre, Moushumi Chatterjee to judge this week

Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been in the headlines for quite some time. One of the judges, continues to remain missing from the show after husband Raj Kundra was arrested. The actress was not a part of the last two episodes. And this weekend also she is not there. Her place will be filled by Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee, who will be seen as guest judges.

Celebrating their contribution to the entertainment industry, the contestants will pay a tribute and impress the guest judges with their impeccable dance skills. Contestant Pari Tamang and her Super Guru Pankaj Thapa will deliver a stunning performance on the song ‘Sochna Kya Jo Bhi Hoga’ from the iconic film ‘Ghayal’. Judges were left awestruck by the energetic performances by the contestants. The promo has already been released on social handles. Moushumi Chatterjee says, “I am unable to understand how you guys can change the concept totally? Thank you for calling me today. It looked perfect and it looks like this song is made for you. Main maan hi nai sakti ki yeh, ‘dance ki nani’ sirf 5 saal ki hai!”

Sonali Bendre, who was also impressed by the duo’s performance, went on to say, “Mujhe bhi yeh naam jo Moushumi ji ne diya Pari ko woh ekdum badiya laga! Yeh sach mein, ‘dance ki nani’ hai. Yeh hi toh sabko dance sikhaayigi. Pankaj aapne bhi bohot ache se iss gaane ko choreograph kiya. Pari you are amazing, and God bless you.”

After winning praises, Moushumi ji asks Pari to showcase her acting skills and deliver any dialogue of her choice. Pari says the famous dialogue, “Mere boyfriend se gullu gullu karegi, toh thok dalungi usko.”

