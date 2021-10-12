Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty performs a classic garba with the finalists

The Navratri season is going on with a lot of fervour as everyone is enjoying the Garba vibes. The super judge of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, Shilpa Shetty recently shared video of her on social media. The video is from the backstage of the finale the show, where she is seen doing garba with the contestants of the finale.

In the video shared by Shilpa Shetty, she looks gorgeous in her makeup and white saree. She is seen dancing along with the finalists of the show, as they are seen performing Garba. They were dancing on the song Kesariyo sung by Aishwarya Majmudar. Shilpa Shetty was seen dancing fabulously and she was barefoot on the stage. She captioned, “#ShilpaKaMantra during Navratri: When in doubt, do Garba!// Aye haalo….”

There were numerous grand performances on the finale episode of the show. Shilpa Shetty amazed everyone with mermaid look and her aerial performance.The show is judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. Super Dancer Chapter 4 is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi. The season four of the show was won by Florina. Apart from Florina, other finalists included Sanchit Chanana, Pruthviraj Kongari, Esha Mishra and Neerja Tiwary. Florina took home the gleaming trophy along with the prize money of Rs 15 lakh. Florina’s guru Tushar Shetty was also awarded with Rs 5 lakh as cash prize. The two are lovingly called ‘FloTus’ by their fans.



