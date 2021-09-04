Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty & Raveena Tandon to match steps to popular '90s dance number; WATCH

Popular Bollywood actresses and Raveena Tandon will be reuniting on the small screen this weekend, when the latter will appear as a guest on the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. And if this was not exciting enough for fans, the actresses will be seen taking the fun a notch higher when they groove to the popular ‘90s song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ from the film Main Khiladi Tu Anaari. The ravishing Raveena will also be seen channeling her inner from the film, as they match steps to the peppy song.

Recently, Sony TV shared a promo on its Instagram handle where Shilpa Shetty and are seen grooving to the ‘90s dance number. Both Shilpa and Raveena rock the stage in sarees, Shilpa in a stunning orange saree, and Raveena in a black and golden one. Raveena steps into the shoes of from the film, as she dances with Shilpa. They even do the famous hook step of the song – the pelvic thrust, while the contestants join them from their sitting area. Judge Geeta Kapur is seen cheering the ladies on.

Have a look at Sony TV’s promo video below:

Talking about the film, it featured Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Rageshwari.

Shilpa Shetty has been trying her best to get back to normal life amid husband and businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest. Raj was taken into custody in July because of his alleged involvement in an adult film racket case. Shilpa had stepped away from the limelight for a few weeks, before returning to judge the show along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

