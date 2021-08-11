Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty to remain absent this week too; These two celebrities to grace the show

Dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been in the headlines after Bollywood actress ’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested. The actress is not coming for the shoot. And every week different celebrities come to grace the show. This week Sangeeta Bijlani and Jackie Shroff will be seen as special guests.

Both Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani are seen having a great time on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actors also took to the stage reviving their chartbusters like Gajar ne kiya hai ishara and Gali Gali Main Phirta Hai. In the reality show audience will be entertained with 75 different dance forms from across the world. From performances by the contestants to group acts and much more, this Saturday promises to be a memorable one for the viewers.

Jackie Shroff will also take contestant Prithviraj for a bike ride and cook bhindi vegetables. The show has been making it to TRP charts also because of the stellar performances by the contestants. Take a look at the pictures here:

Last week, Moushumi Chatterjee and Sonali Bendre were seen as the special judges. Super Dancer Pratima and her guru Pankaj had impressed Moushumi with their concept and also the song ‘Sochna kya’. Sonali had praised the duo for their unbelievable talent. Super Dancer Arshiya accompanied by her guru Anuradha performed on the song ‘Joh haal dil ka’. Further, Super Dancer Pratiti with her guru Shweta danced on the song ‘Megha re’. Till now Riteish Deshmukh, Karisma Kapoor had joined the show.

