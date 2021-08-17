Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty to reportedly return for shooting after her short break

has been missing from the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 for the past few episodes. Her place was temporarily filled in by special guests of the show. According to ETimes TV, she will resume shoot from today and will be seen as a judge in the next episode. It will be her first shoot since last month. As per their source, Shilpa Shetty will be resuming shoot for the show for the next episode.

The sources stated, “Shilpa has judged the show since it started in its first season in 2016. The makers were waiting for her to return and did not want to get another celeb in her place. We are glad that she has resumed shooting. Hopefully, she will continue on the show till the end of this season. It was also an emotional decision for her to gather courage and get back to work after her husband got allegedly involved in the porn apps case. The makers are happy that Shilpa is back shooting today and they did not have to look for a replacement.”

There are also reports about the Indian Idol 12 winner being part of the upcoming episode of the kids' dance reality show. There was news making rounds about the actress being replaced by another celeb, but the news has been quashed with Shilpa’s apparent return on the sets of the show. In her absence, many celebs including Sangeeta Bijlani, Jackie Shroff, Terence D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, Moushumi Chatterjee, Karisma Kapoor appeared as celeb guests.

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty Kundra had taken a break from work after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in the pornography case on July 19.

