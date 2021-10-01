Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty & Tabu set the stage on fire as they groove on the song ‘Ruk Ruk Ruk’

The upcoming episode of the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be full of entertainment and excitement as it will be graced by Bollywood diva . The super 5 special episode of the show will be reinventing the magic of the '90s as the actresses and Tabu will come together on one stage.

Bollywood star Tabu will be seen enjoying the magnificent performances of the top 5 contestants. It will also be seen that Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Tabu will be dancing to the superhit song of Tabu, “Ruk Ruk Ruk” from the movie “Vijaypath”. The actresses are looking stunning in the episode as Shilpa had donned a yellow lehenga and Tabu looked charming as always in shimmery red and silver saree. The makeup and hair of both the ladies is spectacular as the audience adored their presence on the show. The dance performance will be loved by the audience. Judge Geeta Kapur will be seen enjoying the performances of the two actresses on the stage.

The show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has reached its semi-finale. Given the race to the finale, this weekend, the upcoming episode will reveal the Super 5 contestants who will ring in the finale on 9th Oct with Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav. The episode Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav will be aired on 9th October, India will get its winner of Super Dancer Chapter 4.