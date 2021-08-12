Super Dancer Chapter 4: Show to set a world with different dance forms; Don't miss it

The popular kids' dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 is gearing up to create history in the world of television shows. This is one the most loved shows by the audience and has been offering excellent performances episode after episode. The show is judges by Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur, and Anurag Basu. The contestants of the show are highly talented and amaze the judges with their excellent dance performances.

Every week the show offers a surprise to the fans. In the future episode of the show, there will be two special guests, who have been Bollywood hit actors of their time. The upcoming episode will be graced by Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani. Along with these popular actors, the episode is also going to create a world record on the stage of the show.

The upcoming episode will be a visual treat for the eyes as the first time in the history of reality shows, the audience will get to see 75 different dance forms from all over the world. All the 75 dance forms will be displayed in one single episode.

Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani will be seen having a great time on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4. They will also be taking over the stage for reviving their hit songs like Gajjar ne kiya hai ishara and Gali Gali main phirta hai.