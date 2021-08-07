Super Dancer Chapter 4: Sonali Bendre amazed by the performance of Florina and other contestants

The weekend episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 is going to be full of entertainment with the energetic performances of the contestants of the show. The episode will be graced by the stylish diva and popular actress Sonali Bendre. The contestants will be seen grooving to the hits of songs from her movies. Sonali will be seen having a fun time as she enjoys their talent. She will be especially intrigued by the performance of contestant Florina and her super guru Tushar.

On this weekend episode of the dance reality, the entertainment quotient will be very high with the marvelous dance performances of the contestants of the show. The judges Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu will also be taken aback by the proficiency of the varied dance style of the kids. It will be seen that Florina will be performing with her super guru Tushar on the hit song Humma Humma. Sonali was floored by their performance and said to Florina, “How can you be so cute.” She will also enjoy the energetic lawani performance of Neerja and her guru Bhawna. Everyone will be giving them a standing ovation for the spectacular performance.

