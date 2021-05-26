Super Dancer Chapter 4: Suniel Shetty sheds tears after witnessing contestants perform to Sandese Aate Hain

Actor Suniel Shetty would be seen as a special guest in the upcoming episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Check out the details.

A month after ’s family tested positive for Coronavirus, the actress is all prepped to make her comeback as a judge on the show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra and other family members were diagnosed with the virus and as a result, she had to put her work responsibilities on hold. In promo clips of the show, we see the star coming back on stage along with her Dhadkan co-star Suniel Shetty, who would be seen as a special guest on the show.

In numerous clips that are circulating online, we see contestants on the dance reality performing to some of the songs from Suniel Shetty’s movies. In one of the promo videos, the actor can be seen bawling his eyes out after watching a contestant perform to Sandese Aate Hain from his film Border. Sony TV shared the video of the star getting emotional as he comes up on the stage and says, "I cry every time I listen to this song." After watching him get emotional, Shilpa also gets tries to hold back her tears.

The caption read, "Ho jao ready for another dhamakedar dance weekend with Action Anna as our special guest! Dekhiye #SuperDancerChapter4, iss weekend Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, Sony par. @geetakapur @basuanurag @TheShilpaShetty @SunielVShetty.”

Ho jao ready for another dhamakedar dance weekend with Action Anna as our special guest! Dekhiye #SuperDancerChapter4, iss weekend Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, Sony par.@geetakapur @basuanurag @TheShilpaShetty @SunielVShetty pic.twitter.com/D4488Vnh9W — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 25, 2021

Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty have previously worked together in numerous films. In the upcoming episode, fans would get to witness the duo dancing to songs from Dhadkan on the stage. The film which was released in 2000 also starred in the pivotal role.

