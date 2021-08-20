Super Dancer Chapter 4: Super guru Geeta Kapur gets emotion as she ties rakhi to host & Shilpa Shetty

The upcoming episode of the show Super Dancer Chapter four is a completely unmissable one as the show will be graced by the presence of Indian Idol 12 top contestants. In the promo we can see the contestants perform on the songs sung by Shanmukhpriya. There will also a sweet moment when judge Geeta Kapur will be seen tying rakhi on the hand of the host Paritosh Tripathi and Shilpa Shetty.

In the upcoming episode we will see that the Indian Idol 12 contestants will be gracing the sets of the show. The contestants of the show that will be part of the show are the top finalist. The winner of the show Pawandeep Rajan will also be part of the show. The contestants of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be seen performing as the singers will be singing alongside. Super judge will be seen appreciating the performance. On the occasion of Rakhi, Geeta Kapur was seen tying rakhi on hand of the host of the host. She did aarti of Paritosh and she will be seen being emotional on the stage.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra who was the judge of the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 and she had been missing from the show for past one week. She will be seen in the upcoming episode of the show as she dons a beautiful multicolor saree. She was missing from the show due to the case of her husband Raj Kundra.

