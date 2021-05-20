Super Dancer Chapter 4: Super guru Tusshar Shetty and contestant Florina pay tribute to ‘Sridevi’

In the upcoming episode of Super Dancer - Chapter 4, contestant Florina with super guru Tushar Shetty will be performing on late Sridevi’s songs to pay her a tribute.

One of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, an actress who acted in all languages since the age of 4 and did over 300 films shattering stereotypes, also called 'Hawa Hawai Girl' of Bollywood, , died on 24 February 2018. The phenomenal dancer opened up a whole new form in film dancing through films like Himmatwala and Mr. India. In the upcoming episode of Super Dance Chapter 4 called 'Bollywood Queens Special', contestants will be paying tribute to the prolific Indian heroines who have made their mark with dancing. Contestant Florina Gogoi with her super guru Tusshar Shetty will be performing on the medley of the famous songs of the Nagina actress to pay tribute to the late superstar.

Florina and Tusshar displayed their prowess with the House and Old School Hip-Hop styles on songs starting with "Mama Mia" from the 1983 film "Justice Chaudhury", followed by numbers like "Naino mein Sapna", "Hawa Hawai", "Khuda Gawah" and "Meri Bindiya". The conceptualization of the act is based on Tusshar explaining to young Florina the legacy of Sridevi. Sridevi’s first breakthrough Hindi film was Himmatwala in 1983 which is why Gen Z may not realize the depth of her contribution. The performance will be loaded with informational voice-overs and interesting visual effects for the desired impact on the audience.

As per the latest promos, the upcoming episode will be special for Florina and Tusshar because they get lauded for their performances by the judges. Terence says "You Killed It, Girl" while Malaika gushes and calls the young dancer, the "Swag Queen!" Incredibly touched by the performance, Geeta spoke her heart out for the legendary superstar and said, “Itni badi hasti hain na Sridevi ji, unke life ko itne chote se samay main, samman dena bohot hi mushkil kaam hai.”

