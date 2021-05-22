Super Dancer Chapter 4: Terence Lewis touches Pratiti Das, her guru's feet for their tribute to Waheeda Rehman

Terence Lewis, one of the judges on Sony Entertainment Television's Super Dancer - Chapter 4, went ahead and expressed his appreciation for a contestant Pratiti Das & her guru Shweta Warrier's special act on Waheeda Rehman by doing a sweet gesture on the show.

One of the popular dance reality shows on the weekend on TV is Super Dancer- Chapter 4. The show has managed to leave viewers in awe of the amazing dance performances by the contestants and their gurus. Amid this, in the upcoming episode, the viewers will get to see something even more special that will prompt a grand gesture from judge Terence Lewis. Goosebumps, tears, and fandom. Terence will be seen experiencing Goosebumps, tears and more when contestant Pratiti Das and her super guru Shweta Warrier will perform & pay tribute to Waheeda Rehman.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Terence will witness a stupendous Mohiniyattam performance by contestant Pratiti Das and her super guru Shweta Warrier in this weekend's Bollywood Queens special. The guru-shishya duo will be seen performing the graceful classical dance form from Kerala as a tribute to Hindi cinema's evergreen beauty Waheeda Rahman on the song, "Piya tose naina laage" from the film "Guide". Both Pratiti and her guru will be seen decked up in traditional white and golden outfits to perform the dance. On seeing the stunning act by the two, Terence will go to click a selfie with the Pratiti. She will be seen touching his feet and in return, he will do the same, claiming to be her fan.

, who will be seen giving Pratiti a 'seedhi' ovation, also will gush over Shweta for being a "brilliant teacher". She will ask the 'guru' to continue sharing her skill with people. Malaika also will be seen mentioning Pratiti's mum who will be filled with pride on seeing the act. She will be seen joking about her being strict with Pratiti. Not just this, Malaika will also be seen sharing how she is with her son Arhaan and how she keeps nagging him to take care of himself.

With so much in store for viewers in tonight's episode, one must not forget to tune in on this Saturday & Sunday at 8.00 pm on Sony TV to see Super Dancer- Chapter 4.

