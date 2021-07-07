Super Dancer Chapter 4: Veteran actress Tanuja to grace the dance reality show

Veteran actress Tanuja will be seen dancing with the contestants in the show. The actress will also be getting a surprise from her daughters--Kajol and Tanisha.

The dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been stealing all the limelight by the stellar performances of the contestants. Every week celebrities grace the show and encourage the contestants. Last week, viewers saw Annu Kapoor at the show. The contestants perform on the songs of black and white era of Hindi cinema. This weekend the show will welcome the celebrated veteran actress Tanuja. All the contestants will pay a tribute to the star and perform on her iconic classic songs.

From dancing with Kundra and to blowing whistles for some of the fantabulous performances by the contestants, Tanuja seems to have had a great time on the sets of the dance reality show. Moreover, she was in for a surprise when her daughters Kajol and Tanisha had a special message recorded for her. Viewers will also see her taking to the stage and shaking a leg with the contestants on the song ‘Aao Twist Karein’.

The actress is seen wearing a grey colour with yellow flowers print on her sarees. She is looking very pretty. She is best known for her roles in the films—Memdidi, Chand Aur Suraj, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Nai Roshni, Jeene Ki Raah, Haathi Mere Saathi and many more. She married to filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee in 1973.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Watch Tanuja Special episode in Super Dancer - Chapter 4, this Saturday & Sunday at 8.00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

