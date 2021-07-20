  1. Home
Super Dancers Chapter 4 Judge Anurag Basu on sob stories involving children: Can't put fake emotions

Super Dancers Chapter 4 Judge, Anurag Basu recently talked about the trend of highlighting sob stories on reality shows. The ace director feels that reality shows involving children cannot be exaggerated.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 05:10 am
Anurag Basu Super Dancers Chapter 4 Judge Anurag Basu on sob stories involving children (Pic Credit:Still from Super Dancers Chapter 4)
Director Anurag Basu, who is currently judging the dance show, Super Dancers Chapter 4, in a recent interview talked about the trend of highlighting sob stories on reality shows. The issue pertaining to highlighting contestants’ backstories to gain TRP ratings have become a major topic of discussion in the past. Talking about the same, Anurag Basu told Hindustan Times that he cannot comment on what happens on other reality shows, however, he maintains that everything that’s shown on Super Dancers Chapter 4 is purely organic.

 

According to the Barfi director, sometimes things get emotional because art is emotional “I don’t think our unit is part of exaggeration. We don’t engage in that. As judges, we don’t encourage any story which is not organic or not real,” said Anurag. The filmmaker also added that he has no clue about what happens on other shows. Taking his journey as an example, Anurag explained that he has only worked for reality shows including children. For him shows that includes children, in particular, are pure and organic as their emotions cannot be faked.

 

The director also feels that his show shapes itself on its own as every child is different. Children are so raw, their personality and their background gives shape. As judges, we need to know what all has happened between the two episodes. Enough time is given to talent as well, apart from the stories. In fact, talent is given more time,” he asserted. On the work front, Anurag last helmed the black comedy flick, Ludo. He is currently working on developing the script of Ludo 2.

 

Credits :Hindustan Times

