Super Gurus from Super Dancer & India's Best Dancer to join DID L'il Masters Season 5 as skippers?

DID L’il Master is one of the most popular kids dance reality show on television, which offers a massive platform for the talented kids from all over the country. The show has given recognition numerous gifted dancers in the last four seasons and now it is back with the season 5 of the show. Some of the judges from the earlier season are Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

As the show is about to make a comeback, the initial work on the show has already begun. As per the previous updates about the show, choreographer Remo D’souza has been confirmed as one of the judges of the reality show. There are also reports about actresses Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy being approached for judging the show.

Now as per the reports by Telly Chakkar, Super Dancer's super gurus Vaibhav Ghuge, Aishwarya Radhakrishnan, Vartika Jha, Amardeep Singh Natt and Sushant Khatri have been approached to be the skippers of the fifth season of the kids reality show.

There are also reports about Raghav Juyal being approached for hosting the show. He had become a household name after his participation in Dance India Dance Season 3. After that he became a host to many reality shows like Dance Deewane, Dance Plus, etc. He is very talented and humourous at hosting that leaves the audiences in splits and they love it when Raghav hosts a show.

The show will be launching this year and soon the audition process will start.



