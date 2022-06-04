Superstar Singer 2: Aditya Narayan reveals on the show Himesh Reshammiya & Alka Yagnik are neighbours

Superstar Singer 2 is one of the most popular reality shows that is airing on TV screens at present. The kids singing show has brought some spectacular talents from all over the country to the stage and made their talent recognized on a national level. The show is judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya. In the upcoming episode, the host of the show Aditya Narayan will be making a huge revelation about two of the judges on the mohalla theme episode.

In the promo of the episode, one of the contestants will be seen performing on ‘Tumse Milna’. The judges were amazed by his spectacular singing skills. After the performance, Aditya Narayan came on stage and shared that there are two judges who are also neighbours. He revealed that Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya live in the same building. He asked Himesh if wished to tell him something about Alka Ji. Himesh replies that Alka Ji’s stick is quite popular in the building. In return Alka also shared, “Itne bade ghulam hai ye Soniya (Himesh’s wife) ke, yaha se shoot khatam kar ke jaise hi vo pohonchte hai unko phone aane shuru ho jate hai, ki dhaniya patti lekar aaye ki nahi.” Himesh looked confused after hearing her, while everybody else had quite a laugh.

See the promo here- CLICK

Bollywood actors and the hit pair of Chunky Panday and Govinda will be seen as special guests on the singing reality show, Superstar Singer 2. This Sunday, June 5, the contestants will be seen singing some superhit songs for expressing admiration for the two actors in the ‘Govinda-Chunky special’. Contestant Mohammad Faiz along with his captain Arunita Kanjilal will be seen performing on 'Tumsa Koi Pyara Koi’ and ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.’

Also read- Superstar Singer 2: Chunky Panday reveals daughter Ananya calls Mohammad Faiz 'Indian Justin Bieber'