Superstar Singer 2: Akshay Kumar cooks his favourite dish for a contestant as he promotes Raksha Bandhan

Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 consists of talented contestants who entertain the audience in each episode with their melodious voices. In the show, the contestants are mentored and judged by renowned and popular singers in the Indian entertainment industry. These contestants will compete against each other in several rounds to finally win the cash prize. Adding to the excitement and entertainment factor of this week, superstar Akshay Kumar will make an appearance in the upcoming episode of the show Superstar Singer 2, for promoting his movie.

Superstar Singer 2 has been charming the audience with its extraordinary display of India’s young singing talent. Week after week and performance after performance, the contestants are putting their best foot forward to impress the judges with their impeccable singing. And, with the forthcoming episode, the show is all set to present yet another musical extravaganza filled with mesmerizing music, and heartwarming moments along with the celebration of the brother-sister bond in the ‘Rakshabandhan’ special this Saturday. Joining the celebration this Saturday will be ace director, Aanand L Rai and Bollywood’s Khiladi – Akshay Kumar who will be seen promoting their upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, along with their co-stars, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth.

The cute contestant Pratyush Anand will have an antrangi wish and almost like a challenge for the Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. As a part of the challenge Pratyush Anand, Akshay Kumar and Sayisha Gupta will be seen grooving on stage together on the song ‘Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi’ and ‘Churake Dil Mera’, which will leave everyone awestruck. Not only this, Akshay Kumar will be seen surprising Partyush Anand with a dish of Pani Puri in Pratyush’s style.

See pictures here-

In an earlier promo, Akshay can be seen getting emotional after watching a video featuring his sister who also delivered a heartfelt speech for the Khiladi Kumar. The contestants will also deliver some heartfelt performances.

