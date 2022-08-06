Superstar Singer 2: Alka Yagnik calls Kishore Kumar ‘powerhouse of energy’ as she recalls working with him

With its extraordinary display of India's young singing talent, the kids singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 has captivated its audience. With their impeccable singing, the contestants a.k.a the 'Best Bache Ever' continue to impress the judges and special guests, week on week. The upcoming episode is going to take the audience on a musical roller coaster ride as the show will celebrate the original music maverick – Kishore Kumar in the ‘Non-stop Kishore Kumar’ special episode this Sunday which is also Kishore Da’s birthday. Celebrating the iconic star with much galore, the contestants, captains, and judges will be seen giving a beautiful performance on some of the fondest songs of B-town’s legendary playback singer, Kishore Da.

Superstar Singer 2 contestants Pratyush Anand and Rohan Das will give a phenomenal performance as they will perform on Kishore Kumar’s evergreen songs ‘Paisa Ye Paisa’ and ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’. Their electrifying act will light up the atmosphere, leaving everyone amazed with their ‘masaledar’ performance as they captured the emotions really well. Rohan and Pratyush’s performance will take Judge Alka Yagnik on a walk down the memory lane when she worked with the legendary Kishore Da.

An elated Alka Yagnik went on to share, “I feel extremely lucky that I got an opportunity to work with Kishore da. I have done numerous stage shows and also recorded a couple of songs like ‘Tumse badhkar duniya mein’, ‘Teri meri kahani’ and some of the most super hit songs of Laxmikant Pyarelal. But I have to be honest that I have had a lot of fun singing with him as he used to make us all laugh out loud. I would laugh so much that it affected my throat and I would actually request him to stop making us laugh. Kishore Kumar is a powerhouse of energy with a lot of masti and romance in his voice. I strongly believe he was a multi-dimensional personality as there was not a single thing that he could not do. From singing, acting to direction and comedy, he aced each and every role he stepped into. He was completely god gifted as the impact his songs left on generations is something very rare.”

Complimenting Rohan and Pratyush, Alka added, “Rohan and Pratyush sang really well. They sang and performed so flawlessly. If Kishore da would have been here, he would have been really happy or maybe he would have joined you all on stage and would have danced with you both. I am really happy with your performance, it was a full on entertaining act.”

The cute duo, Pratyush and Rohan before their performance revealed that they visited late Kishore Kumar’s house to seek blessings as they were all set to sing some of his iconic songs.

