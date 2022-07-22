Superstar Singer 2 and India’s Laughter Champion makers join hands for a 'Super Sangam'

Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 consists of talented contestants who add magic to each episode with their melodious voices. In the show, the contestants are mentored and judged by renowned and popular singers in the Indian entertainment industry. These contestants compete against each other in several rounds to finally win the cash prize. This weekend Sony TV's two most popular reality shows - Superstar Singer 2 and India’s Laughter Champion will have a crossover in the Super-Sangam episode.

For the very first time, Superstar Singer 2’s ‘Best Bache Ever’ will join hands with ‘Comedy ke Funkar from India’s Laughter Champion to entertain viewers for a magical evening. Joining the esteemed panel of super judges, Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, and Javed Ali will be the laughter queen, Archana Puran Singh, the judge of India’s Laughter Champion.

Superstar Singer 2’s very own Miss Mohali, contestant Sayisha Gupta with her cuteness, confidence, and exceptional singing has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. In the upcoming ‘Super-Sangam special, Sayisha Gupta dressed up as ‘Choti Madhuri’ will leave everybody awestruck as she will give a power-packed performance on ‘Ek Do Teen’ winning her a standing ovation and flattering comments from the judges.

Highly impressed by her performance, the popular singer of this song, judge Alka Yagnik says, “Sayisha’s is looking like a little Madhuri Dixit, and sounding like little Alka Yagnik. She has done justice to the combination of singing and the get up of this song. You have sung so well. It's such a difficult song, how did you remember each word? My daughter Sayisha was asking me how old is she, she sings so well, and I replied saying she's also Sayisha like you, but she's 7 and my daughter couldn't believe it. I told her yeh karishma hota hain kudhrat ka. Lajawab performance. I love you baby. God bless you."

Adding to it, Archana Puran Singh said, “Sayisha you are so lucky to have got a chance to perform in front of the actual singer who sang this song. You are very talented and sang so beautifully.” In an amazing turn of events, India’s Laughter Champion’s contestant Vignesh Pande, a ventriloquist will bring along his puppet, Anna who proclaims to be a big fan of Sayisha Gupta. Showering Sayisha with praises for her cuteness and singing, Anna will surely make Sayisha feel extra special. As a sweet gesture, Sayisha will gift a cute little dress to Anna; making everyone go ‘aww’. And, teasing Vignesh, Anna will be seen telling him to learn something from Sayisha as she made her look so pretty.

Not only this but on request of Archana Puran Singh, Alka Ji will also recreate the magic of the song ‘Ek Do Teen’ along with Sayisha in the Super Sangam episode.

Superstar Singer 2 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television but this Saturday's episode will air from 7:00 pm onwards.

