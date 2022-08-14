Superstar Singer 2: Asha Parekh compliments contestant Mani and says 'You look a little like Dharmendra ii'

Superstar Singer 2 is one of the most popular reality shows and consists of talented contestants who add magic to each episode with their melodious voices. In the show, the contestants are mentored and judged by renowned and popular singers in the Indian entertainment industry. These contestants compete against each other in several rounds to finally win the cash prize. Many renowned celebs have appeared on the show and were amazed by the excellent performance put forward by the contestants. Now the recent episode of the show was graced by the yesteryear actress, Asha Parekh Ji who has and continues to win millions of hearts with her noteworthy work and beauty.

The contestants paid a special tribute to the evergreen actress of Bollywood as they performed some of her iconic songs in this Saturday's ‘Asha Parekh’ special episode. Not only did Asha Ji had a gala time watching these little wonders create magic on stage with their melodious voice but she also shared some interesting anecdotes. Desh Ka Raja Beta and contestant, Mani has charmed his way into the audience's hearts with his innocence and soulful voice, performance after performance. In the last episode, he sang ‘Teri Aankhon Ke Siva’ and ‘Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Na Paoge’, which left everyone awestruck.

The evergreen actress, Asha Parekh Ji was supremely impressed by his performance and to top it all she was taken by surprise when she found out that he is an untrained singer who has been practicing music on his own. She told the judges, "I must say it is going to be hard for Himesh Ji and Alka Ji to choose one out of all these immensely talented kids."

Not only this, Asha Parekh Ji asked Mani to come to the judges' panel and told him, “You sing so well and you are handsome too. And, you look a little like Dharmendra ji because in your eyes you see the shararat is just like Dharmendra ji has in his eyes. So I would request you to sing one of his song that is Saathiya Nahin Jaana.” At the special request of Asha Parekh Ji, contestant Mani sings the song 'Saathiya Nahin Jaana' yet again stealing everyone's heart.

Speaking about Superstar Singer 2, the show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, and Javed Ali. The host of the show is Aditya Narayan.

Also Read: Superstar Singer 2 Promo: Akshay Kumar gets emotional after watching a heartfelt video feat. his sister; WATCH