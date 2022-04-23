Superstar Singer 2 Ep 1 Review: Young singing talent Himesh Reshammiya’s show will leave will you stunned

Sunny Hindustani, Salman Ali, Pawandeep Rajan, Prity Bhattacharjee, etc – We all know these names and these names have ruled our hearts with their talent. But do you know what is common in these names, they have been the singing talent of the nation who have carved a niche for themselves with their soulful voice. Over the years, Indian television has witnessed many singing based reality shows for different age groups and came together with mind-boggling talent from across the nation. And now, Sony TV’s new offering Superstar Singer 2 is here which has come up with the young singing talent of the nation.

Superstar Singer 2, a kid based singing reality show, is being judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali and has Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayli Kamble as the mentors. The show will be hosted by Aditya Narayan. These mentors have picked up young singing talents from different parts of the country who will be auditioning in front of the judges. And given the success of the first season, Superstar Singer 2 began with a bang today. Each mentor had presented one member from their group to perform and it was a sheer treat to witness the young talent.

The first episode of Superstar Singer 2 presented talent from Punjab, West Bengal, Bhopal and other states and each participant had a different story to tell. The first one was Samaira from Batala, who appeared to be a shy, nervous child but ended up leaving everyone in awe of her talent. Later, Pranjal Biswas from Nadia, West Bengal changed the atmosphere on the show with his mesmerising voice as he sang ‘Allah Ke Bande’. As every child brought a different charm to the show, Superstar Singer 2 had its share of moments of humour as well.

One of these moments was the return of Shoaib Ali who aims to defeat Salman Ali and his team. He didn’t just leave everyone amazed with his talent but his competitive spirit toward Salman was certainly adding to the entertainment quotient. Apart from this, Superstar Singer 2 also had emotional moments which brought tears to the eyes.

Overall, Superstar Singer 2 is a perfect treat for the audience which has a high amount of talent, entertainment, emotions and humour. It can be a perfect stressbuster after a long tiring week and the cuteness of these young singing talents will certainly bring a smile to your face. The first episode of Superstar Singer 2 has certainly left an impact and won hearts. It will be interesting to see if the show can maintain the excitement in the coming episodes.

Also Read: Aditya Narayan on hosting Superstar Singer 2: I wish to branch out, but after finishing my prior commitments