Superstar Singer 2 Grand Finale Review: Extremely talented kids sure to make country proud; Mohammad Faiz wins

Sony TV's kids singing reality show, Superstar Singer 2 saw a curtain fall today. After tugging the heartstrings of the audience for over two months, the show marked its end with a bang.

Little children from different parts of India left no stone unturned in blowing minds away with their spectacular singing talent.

The grand finale was an amalgamation of music, glamour, fun awards, and most importantly fabulous singers. After months of entertaining the audiences and mighty impressing the judges with killer performances Superstar Singer 2 finally got its top 6 finalists. Mohammad Faiz, Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Sayisha Gupta, Aryananda R Babu, and Rituraj made it to the finals. As the show reached the last leg of the competition, the finalists left audiences awestruck with their terrific performances.

The grand finale of Superstar Singers 2 kickstarted on an auspicious note with all the contestants seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The captains Mohammad Danish, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble Patil, and Salman Ali were seen having a whale of a time as their students put their best foot forward.

Gracing the episode were veteran Bollywood stars Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon, Music Maestro – Anand ji Shah, and Indian playback singers Shabbir Kumar, Sonu Kakkar, and Bhoomi Trivedi. Actor Vijay Vikram Singh and choreographer Puneet Pathak too graced the occasion. Hosts Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa like always were a laughter riot and made the audience laugh their guts out with their hilarious sense of humour.

The top 6 finalists flattered not just the audience but also the show's judges Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya with their captivating voices.

Mohammad Faiz thrilled the audience with his songs- a beautiful rendition of ‘Khamoshiyan’ and ‘Kaise Hua’, Pehle Nasha, Kesariya and Koi Mil Gaya.

Prabhu Pranjal pays a beautiful tribute to his parents and Bengali culture by singing Ekla chalo re, O maajhi re, Monta re and Allah ke Bande.

Next up was Mani who made onlookers get goosebumps with his mature and fabulous voice. He sang Kache Dhaage, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and enthralled the audiences.

The little prankster of the show, Rituraj made a blockbuster-style entry on songs like Vaathi coming, Srivalli, Lungi Dance, and Nacho Nacho. Aryananda R. Babu was seen giving a phenomenal performance on the songs Ghar More Pardesiya, Jab Saiyaan, Kanha Soja Zara, and Dholida.

Sayisha Gupta gave a stupendous performance on the songs - Ek Do Teen, Legai Legai Dil, Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye, and Disco Deewane. Super judges Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik too enthralled the audience with their extraordinary performances. Proud of Mani’s achievement and journey on the show, a reputed English medium school from his hometown Dharamkot even offered to sponsor the entire education of Mani and his siblings.

After 3 and a half hours of pure entertainment, music and things fun, contestant Mohammad Faiz from Jodhpur was declared the winner of the season. Along with the trophy, the young singer also won a reward prize of Rs. 15 lakh from Sony Entertainment Television.

Superstar Singer 2's main USP was the little talented bunch of children from various walks of life, who literally breathed life and music into the singing reality show.

With this, Superstar Singer 2 now makes way for the 13th season of the hit music reality show Indian Idol and also for The Kapil Sharma Show.

