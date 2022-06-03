Superstar Singer 2: Himesh Reshammiya & Alka Yagnik recreate iconic Tere Naam song ‘Tumse Milna Baatein Karna’

Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 consists of talented contestants who add magic to each episode with their melodious voices. In the upcoming weekend episode, the audiences are going to witness the khatta-meetha bond of the mohalla in the ‘Superstar Mohalla’ episode. The episode will be packed with iconic performances, fun banter, memories, and laughter. One of the highlights of the episode will be the Superstar Singer 2’s very own prankster, Rituraj who will give an outstanding performance on the song ‘Tumse Milna Baatein Karna’.

Rituraj’s act will remind everyone of this beautiful musical piece and judge Javed Ali will praise Himesh Reshammiya for this beautiful composition. Reminiscing the meaning of this song, Himesh shares, "Through this song, I wanted to depict the journey of a person who is stressed in love and feeling very lost. You can feel the pain of it in each note of the song. But at the same time, I did not want it to sound like a sad one. It has an undercurrent. The best part about this song is that it is open for interpretation, one can interpret it as a happy song or a song talking about separation or romance or sadness."

Praising Ruturaj for his exceptional performance, Himesh adds, "But what I am amazed to see is that this little kid understanding the feel of the song and showcasing it on the stage flawlessly is just unbelievable. Tere Naam songs are so intense and at such an age bringing the same emotional connect feels impossible but still, Rituraj made it possible.”

Judge Javed Ali will also be seen requesting Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik to sing the Tere Naam song.

