Superstar Singer 2: Imtiaz Ali gives contestant a chance to sing in his next directorial

A contestant in 'Superstar Singer 2' impressed Imtiaz Ali so much that the filmmaker made an offer to him which he could not say no to -- a chance to sing in his next directorial.

Imtiaz asked contestant Mohammad Faiz to lend his voice for his next movie.

In fact musician Niladri Kumar also praised him for the rendition of 'Tum Se Hi' from the movie 'Jab We Met' and 'Hawayein' from 2017 film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.

Imtiaz said: "These two songs that Faiz sang have a lot of detailings that are not easy, especially at such a young age it will be very challenging. But you sang it so well. I would be happy to make you part of my next project. I have heard these songs numerous times but I had never enjoyed it so much."

Niladri shares that to see Faiz performing at the age of 14 with such perfection is quite unbelievable.

"At a tender age of 14 years if Faiz is singing at this level then when he grows up I cannot imagine what level of singing he will do. When we were 14, we could barely talk as we used to get scared and forget about singing. Looking at the talent of this generation at such an age, I believe that our music is in safe hands," he concluded.

The show, 'Superstar Singer 2', which is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

