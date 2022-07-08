Superstar Singer 2: Mithali Raj, Taapsee Pannu praise contestant Mani’s singing as they promote Shabaash Mithu

Superstar Singer 2 is one of the most popular singing reality shows plying on TV screens at present. The show has a massive fan following as the kids chosen as contestants for the season are truly gifted. The contestants have been impressing the audience and judges in every episode and now they will be impressing the special guests for the upcoming week. In the upcoming episode, Shabaash Mithu actress Taapsee Pannu and former Indian Team captain Mithali Raj.

In the recent promo of the episode, Mithali Raj is seen given a grand welcome on the show, Superstar Singer 2, by all the contestants on the show. Tapsee looked fabulous in a white saree and with a beautiful head accessory. Mithali sported a floral jumpsuit and looked gorgeous in the episode. They will be seen seated among the judges and enjoying the performances of the contestants. Taapsee and Mithali were especially impressed by the singing skills of contestant Mani. Taapsee said, “Aapne aag laga di”, Mithali said, “Aapne to sixer hi maar dia.”

Taapsee Pannu and former Indian Team captain Mithali Raj will be gracing the sets to promote their upcoming movie, Shabaash Mithu. It is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical sports drama film directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios. The film based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj, which stars Taapsee Pannu in titular role. It is due to be released on July 15.

Taapsee will also be seen in movies like Jana Gana Mana, Dobaara, Alien, Blurr, and Woh Ladki hai Kahaan? The actress has an amazing lineup of movies. Before Shabaash Mithu, she was seen in Looop Lapeta.

