Superstar Singer 2: Mohammad Faiz, Mani, Pranjal Biswas and three more selected as Top 6 finalists

Superstar Singer 2 is one of the most popular reality shows and consists of talented contestants who add magic to each episode with their melodious voices. In the show, the contestants are mentored and judged by renowned and popular singers in the Indian entertainment industry. These contestants compete against each other in several rounds to finally win the cash prize. Many renowned celebs have appeared on the show and were amazed by the excellent performance put forward by the contestants.

After successfully running for a long time the show is reaching its end and the amongst all the talented participants top 6 are selected to be the finalists. Contestants a.k.a the ‘Best Bache Ever’ - Mohammad Faiz, Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Aryananda R Babu, Rituraj and Sayisha Gupta are all set to mesmerize everybody one last time with their melodious voices as they give their best to move closer to winning the coveted title of ‘Superstar Singer’ in the finale.

Known for his heartfelt voice, 14-year-old contestant Mohammad Faiz from Jodhpur has time and again captivated everybody. So much so, that judge Himesh Reshammiya even named him India’s Youth Sensation. Elated to be a part of the Top 6, Mohammad Faiz shared, “Superstar Singer 2 has given me a lot. When I came to the show nobody knew me, but today as I am stepping into the finale I have finally made a name for myself. I cannot thank the show enough for giving me such great learning experiences; I am truly grateful. I am currently going through a mixed bag of emotions. I am excited, and nervous, all at the same time. We all are going to put our best foot forward and give our audience an amazing musical experience. I wish all my co-contestants all the best. May the best singer win!”

Having won millions of hearts with his simplicity and endless love for his mother, Superstar Singer 2’s very own raja beta, Mani who hails from Dharamkot shares, “Coming on such a huge stage and performing in front of all the judges and special guests is no less than an achievement for me. Seeing my mother smile and my father proud was my goal and when my name was announced as one of the finalists, I looked at their lightened-up faces and that made me feel as if I lifted the trophy. I am truly thankful for this opportunity that has helped me grow and learn so much. I owe this to my beloved captain as well Salman Bhaiya who has guided me. But now as the audience and judges have selected me as a finalist, I will not let them down and give my hundred per cent to win the show. I am really excited.”

Hailing from West Bengal, Pranjal Biswas is an 11-year-old little wonder who instantly became everyone’s favorite with his traditional andaaz and soulful voice right from his audition round. And, looking at his gifted talent, the judges named him as ‘Prabhu Pranjal’. Expressing his excitement, the young lad shared, “I feel honored to be a part of Superstar Singer 2, which is loved by the audience so much. This stage has given me this opportunity to promote folk music and I am really glad about it. Honestly, when my name was announced as one of the finalists I was on cloud seven. Each and every contestant is deserving, so the competition is going to be tough, but I am going to give my best and make my captain Pawan bhaiya and my parents proud. I am also thankful to this show for giving me such great memories and great friends who I will cherish forever.”

Aryananda R Babu from Calicut who is known for her magical voice has been a judge's favorite since the start of the show. Elated to be one of the finalists, Aryananda went on to share, “I am super happy to be a part of the Top 6 contestants. Superstar Singer 2 has been an incredible journey for me and there has been numerous memorable moments that I will cherish forever. I want to extend my gratitude to my captain Mohd Danish, my music coaches, all the musicians and my fellow contestants who have brought me here. I am super excited for the finale.”

The 10-year-old Calicut boy, Rituraj has not only been a judge's favorite but also an audience favorite as well because of his singing and his quirks. His performances have always stood out along with the cute pranks that he tries to pull off on his frenemy, judge Himesh Reshammiya. Talking about his excitement of being a part of the Top 6, Rituraj shares, “Being a part of Superstar Singer 2 has been my life’s biggest milestone. So many people reach out to me and I feel so loved. This platform has made me a better singer and performer. I don't know what the results are going to be, but I am sure I will be taking back a bag of experience, memories, and learnings. I am definitely going to miss all this but yes I have started working really hard and hope to give my best in the finale.”

Superstar Singer 2’s very own Miss Mohali, Sayisha Gupta has mesmerized everyone with her singing talent, her cuteness, and her sashes. Elated to be a part of the Top 6, she shared, “I am blessed to be part of this show. I am grateful to the audience and my captain Pawan Bhaiya who have supported me and loved me throughout my journey. The show has given me numerous opportunities to explore my skills as a singer and performer. I am super excited and honoured to perform in the finale, I hope viewers will enjoy our performances.”

About Superstar Singer 2:

Superstar Singer 2 is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, and Javed Ali. The host of the show is Aditya Narayan. The singing reality show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

Also Read: Superstar Singer 2: Alka Yagnik calls Kishore Kumar ‘powerhouse of energy’ as she recalls working with him