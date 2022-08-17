Superstar Singer 2: Neha Kakkar gets emotional after Mani's performance and compliments him; Watch

Superstar Singer 2 is one of the most popular reality shows and consists of talented contestants who add magic to each episode with their melodious voices. In the show, the contestants are mentored and judged by renowned and popular singers in the Indian entertainment industry. Many renowned celebs have appeared on the show and were amazed by the excellent performance put forward by the contestants. In the upcoming episode of the show, popular and talented singer Neha Kakkar will be seen making a special appearance on the stage of the show.

Today, Sony TV shared a new promo of Superstar Singer 2 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we get to see Neha Kakkar making an entry on the stage, and then we see contestant Mani swooning the hearts of the masses and judges with his melodious voice. Soon we get a glimpse of Neha being teary-eyed and cheering Mani as she enjoys his performance. After his powerful performance, Neha is seen getting emotional as she compliments Mani and says, "I have done thousands of concerts but I can never sing the way you sang today".

Click here to watch the promo

The caption of this promo read, "SuperMani ke dard bhare suron ne jeeta #NehaKakkar ka dil! Dekhiye #IndianIdolSpecial #SuperstarSinger2 par, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par". Like Mani, there are several talented young singers who entertain the masses every weekend with their melodious voices.

About Superstar Singer 2:

Superstar Singer 2 is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, and Javed Ali. The host of the show is Aditya Narayan. The singing reality show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

Also Read: Superstar Singer 2: Alka Yagnik calls Kishore Kumar ‘powerhouse of energy’ as she recalls working with him