Superstar Singer 2: Padmini Kolhapure says Rishi Kapoor saved her from fire during Hoga Tumse Pyara Kaun shoot

Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 never fails to surprise its audience with the extraordinary young singing talent it possesses. Week after week and performance after performance, the contestants a.k.a the ‘Best Bache Ever’ are putting their best foot forward to impress the judges with their impeccable singing. Adding extra glaze in the forthcoming episode of the music reality show will be Bollywood’s evergreen divas – Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure for the ‘Padmini and Poonam’ special episode. Honouring the legendary work of these two starlets and beauties of the 80s, the Best Bache Ever will be performing some of their most memorable songs as a tribute to them.

In the upcoming weekend episode, contestant Rituraj from Calicut will be seen giving a fabulous performance on the song “Yeh Zameen Ga Rahi hai" and "Hoga Tumse Pyaar Kon” which will leave the judges and guests amazed. Not only this but Padmini Kolhapure will be seen going on stage during his performance and dance along with him while he performed. Padmani Ji will be seen sharing an interesting memory of the song “Hoga Tumse Pyaar Kon.”

Padmini Kolhapure says “Chintu Ji was standing on the engine and singing the song while I was seated close to the engine. Although I was quite scared at the time, to cross all the mountains because it was a real train scene which was a little difficult. My black shawl afterwards caught fire in that coal engine because of the heat during that period. This was the second time that had happened to me, and Chintu Ji immediately helped me by throwing that shawl at the earliest. I had such a frightful experience, thus this song will always have a special place in my heart. I must say Rituraj, you did a wonderful job with the singing; I appreciate it very much."

Padmini will also be seen grooving with Aditya Narayan on the same song in the show.

