Superstar Singer 2: 'Producer wasn't keen on shooting Rishi Kapoor and my song Dafli wale,' Jaya Prada

The singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’ is reigning over the audience’s hearts with some of the most iconic performances by the young singing talent. The second edition of the show is geared up for yet another musical extravaganza this weekend with veteran actress Jaya Prada joining in as a special guest. Celebrating the yesteryear actress, who has made an everlasting impression on Indian cinema with her charisma and performance in the ‘Jaya Prada Special’ this Saturday, the contestants will be seen performing to some of her famous songs. While Jaya Prada will be seen enjoying the performances by the kids, she will also share interesting anecdotes from her days in Bollywood.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the spectacular performance by contestant Mohammad Faiz, who will be singing ‘Tumse Badkar Duniya Mein’ and ‘Dafli wale’ along with his captain Arunita Kanjilal. Mohd. Faiz will be seen making Jaya Prada nostalgic. The iconic song - Dafli wale, which broke several records in its time, will remind Jaya Prada of her shooting days for the movie - Sargam. Talking about the same, Jaya Prada will be heard saying, "Thank you for taking me back in time and making me remember my beloved co-star, the late Rishi Kapoor. The song 'Dafli wale' is one of the most special musical piece for me, and there is a very interesting story behind it. There were already a lot of songs in the movie Sargam, so the producer was not very keen on shooting this particular one. But our director Viswa ji insisted on shooting the song, and we finally did it. Dafli wale went on to become a massive hit worth a crore. Now people listen to it on loop. They actually recognise me as ‘Dafli wale’ actress more than Jaya Prada.”

Judge Himesh Reshammiya will also be seen saying, "This has been a very rare case where a song was played again in the theatre. The crowd demanded to pause the film and play Dafli Wale on repeat and then resume the film. The craze for this song is very different. No function is complete without this song.”

Post their performance, Jaya Prada will be seen going on the stage along with judge Himesh Reshammiya to dance to 'Dafli Wale’ sung by Arunita and Mohd Faiz while the captains will be playing the Dafli.

The show, Superstar Singer 2 goes on air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM.

Also Read: Superstar Singer 2: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani & Anil Kapoor groove on ‘O Haseena Zulfon Wali’