Superstar Singer 2 Promo: Akshay Kumar gets emotional after watching a heartfelt video feat. his sister; WATCH

Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 consists of talented contestants who add magic to each episode with their melodious voices. In the show, the contestants are mentored and judged by renowned and popular singers in the Indian entertainment industry. These contestants compete against each other in several rounds to finally win the cash prize. And, superstar Akshay Kumar will make an appearance in the upcoming episode of the show Superstar Singer 2.

The makers released the promo of the upcoming episode which featured Akshay Kumar. He will appear in the Rakshabandhan special episode. In the promo, Akshay can be seen getting emotional after watching a video featuring his sister who also delivered a heartfelt speech for the Khiladi Kumar. The contestants will also deliver some heartfelt performances. To note, Akshay will promote his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan on the sets of Superstar Singer 2.

Watch Superstar Singer 2's promo here

Talking about Akshay Kumar's film Raksha Bandhan, it is a story about a brother who pledges to get his sisters married and settled first before him. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. To note, Raksha Bandhan is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 11 and will witness a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from Aanand L Rai’s directorial, Akshay will be next seen in movies like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Mission Cindrella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gorkha etc.

ALSO READ: Superstar Singer 2 and India’s Laughter Champion makers join hands for a 'Super Sangam'