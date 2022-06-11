Superstar Singer 2 Promo: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa turn hosts for the weekend episodes; Watch

Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 consists of talented contestants who add magic to each episode with their melodious voices. In the show, the contestants are mentored and judged by renowned and popular singers in the Indian entertainment industry. These contestants compete against each other in several rounds to finally win the cash prize. It was recently reported that comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen hosting the weekend episodes of Superstar Singer 2.

Today, Sony TV took to its Instagram handle and shared a promo of the show in which we can spot Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on the stage of Superstar Singer 2. The caption of this promo read, "Dhamakedaar performances aur suron ke sang banegi shaam yaadgaar, aur honge Bharti aur Haarsh humaare saath! Dekhiye #SuperstarSinger2 aaj raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par." The contestants can be seen spreading the magic on the show, with their melodious voices and treating the audience by singing beautiful songs.

In this weekend episode, we can also see Archana Puran Singh and Shekar Suman joining the Superstar Singer 2 judges on the panel. The two have graced this show to promote their upcoming reality comedy series 'India's Laughter Champions', which will soon air on Sony TV.

Speaking about Superstar Singer 2, in a recent episode, the judges along with the contestants, were seen paying tribute to singer KK. Contestant Mohammad Faiz along with captains Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble paid a heartfelt tribute to KK by singing his hit songs 'Alvida' and 'Pal'. Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Javed Ali joined the performance with teary eyes.

